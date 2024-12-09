Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Penn 3-6, VCU 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Penn Quakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

VCU is headed into the match following a big win against Georgia Southern on Wednesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. VCU blew past Georgia Southern, posting an 89-54 victory. The Rams have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Max Shulga was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Phillip Russell, who had 17 points in addition to two steals.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Penn's game on Saturday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 60-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drexel. The contest marked the Quakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Nick Spinoso, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

VCU pushed their record up to 7-2 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Penn, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.