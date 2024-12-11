Who's Playing

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Villanova. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Knights have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Villanova is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Temple, posting a 94-65 victory. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 24 points or more this season.

Villanova's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Eric Dixon led the charge by going 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Wooga Poplar, who earned 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, FDU came into Saturday's contest having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Lehman College 98-54. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-28.

FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Villanova is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for FDU, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Villanova has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 41.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've drained 38% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Villanova against FDU when the teams last played back in November of 2015, as the squad secured a 91-54 victory. Does Villanova have another victory up their sleeve, or will FDU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.