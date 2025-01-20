Who's Playing
St. Francis Red Flash @ Wagner Seahawks
Current Records: St. Francis 7-12, Wagner 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Wagner has gone 8-2 against St. Francis recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Monday. The two teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The experts predicted Wagner would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Wagner fell to Mercyhurst 69-65.
Meanwhile, St. Francis couldn't handle LIU on Saturday and fell 64-51. The match marked the Red Flash's lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Wagner's loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-8. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.
Wagner skirted past St. Francis 65-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Francis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Wagner has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.
- Feb 15, 2024 - Wagner 65 vs. St. Francis 63
- Jan 06, 2024 - Wagner 71 vs. St. Francis 56
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. St. Francis 58
- Jan 07, 2023 - St. Francis 68 vs. Wagner 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. St. Francis 53
- Jan 27, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. St. Francis 54
- Dec 29, 2021 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis 64
- Feb 21, 2021 - Wagner 70 vs. St. Francis 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wagner 67 vs. St. Francis 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Francis 85 vs. Wagner 68