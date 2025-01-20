Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: St. Francis 7-12, Wagner 9-8

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Wagner has gone 8-2 against St. Francis recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Monday. The two teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Wagner would be headed in after a victory, but Mercyhurst made sure that didn't happen. Wagner fell to Mercyhurst 69-65.

Meanwhile, St. Francis couldn't handle LIU on Saturday and fell 64-51. The match marked the Red Flash's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Wagner's loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-8. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Wagner skirted past St. Francis 65-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Francis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wagner has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.