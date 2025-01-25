Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Duke 16-2, Wake Forest 15-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LJVM Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Blue Devils come in on 12 and the Demon Deacons on six.

Duke is headed into the contest following a big victory against Boston College on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Duke's way against Boston College as Duke made off with an 88-63 win. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 12 games by 21 points or more this season.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Cooper Flagg, who went 9 for 14 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Flagg's performance made up for a slower matchup against Miami last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Proctor, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boston College only posted seven.

Meanwhile, in a tight match that could have gone either way, Wake Forest made off with a 67-66 victory over N. Carolina.

Wake Forest's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tre'Von Spillers, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Spillers had some trouble finding his footing against Va. Tech on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Efton Reid III, who scored 12 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Duke's victory was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-2. As for Wake Forest, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Duke has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wake Forest, though, as they've only made 28.1% of their threes this season. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, Wake Forest will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke came up short against Wake Forest when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 83-79. Can Duke avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.