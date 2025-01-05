Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Illinois 10-3, Washington 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Washington Huskies' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Thursday, Washington beat Maryland 75-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Zoom Diallo was another key player, scoring 18 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 109-77 blowout they got against the Ducks. The Fighting Illini have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 32 points or more this season.

Illinois can attribute much of their success to Tre White, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kasparas Jakucionis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Washington is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Illinois, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.