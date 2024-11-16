Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-2, Western Illinois 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. The Leathernecks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bears, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row dating back to last season, Cent. Arkansas finally turned things around against Randall on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Saints to the tune of 108-49. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-22.

Cent. Arkansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Illinois on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-73 to Green Bay. The Leathernecks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cent. Arkansas made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for Western Illinois, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 65-54. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.