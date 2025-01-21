Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-13, Western Michigan 4-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Western Michigan Broncos are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, N. Illinois couldn't handle Central Michigan and fell 71-66. The Huskies got off to an early lead (up 13 with 10:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Quaran Mcpherson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Michigan on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took an 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Buffalo.

Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from Chansey Willis Jr, who had 21 points along with six steals and five assists. Willis Jr is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was JaVaughn Hannah, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

N. Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 4-13. As for Western Michigan, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: N. Illinois has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given N. Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Illinois came up short against Western Michigan when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 95-90. Can N. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.