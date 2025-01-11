Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-13, William & Mary 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The timing is sure in the Tribe's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Aggies have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

On Thursday, William & Mary beat Elon 78-65.

Keller Boothby and Chase Lowe were among the main playmakers for William & Mary as the former went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals and the latter scored 13 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. Gabe Dorsey was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T pushed their score all the way to 88 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-88 to Delaware.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Forrest, who scored 26 points.

William & Mary has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary strolled past North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 79-62. Does William & Mary have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Carolina A&T turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.