Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: LIU 3-3, Winthrop 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Sharks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

LIU is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since February 3rd on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Charlotte out 79-76. With that win, the Sharks brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Malachi Davis, who posted 31 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Air Force two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Shadrak Lasu was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Winthrop ended up a good deal behind Louisville on Friday and lost 76-61.

Despite their loss, Winthrop saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kelton Talford, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Talford a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they lost, Winthrop smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Louisville only pulled down ten.

The victory got LIU back to even at 3-3. As for Winthrop, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only LIU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. LIU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 12.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

