App. State Mountaineers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: App. State 1-1, Wisconsin 2-0

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, App. State blew past St. Andrews, posting a 108-54 win. With the Mountaineers ahead 55-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

App. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin beat Montana State 79-67 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Badgers.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Max Klesmit, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus two steals. What's more, Klesmit also posted a 54.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Kamari McGee, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points.

The victory got App. State back to even at 1-1. As for Wisconsin, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

App. State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, App. State was a solid 3-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $737.75. On the other hand, Wisconsin will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-6 as such last season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 12.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

