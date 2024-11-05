Halftime Report

A win for Holy Cross would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against Wisconsin.

If Holy Cross keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Wisconsin will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Holy Cross 0-0, Wisconsin 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Kohl Center.

Looking back to last season, Wisconsin finished on the right side of .500 (19-12), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Holy Cross finished 9-22.

Looking forward, Wisconsin is probably looking forward to this one considering their 25.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-17-1 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

