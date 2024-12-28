Who's Playing

Ky. Christian Knights @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-2, Wofford 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wofford. They and the Ky. Christian Knights will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Wofford is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since February 3rd last Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Saint Louis out 74-71.

Corey Tripp was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 16 en route to 24 points plus five assists. What's more, he also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Jeremy Lorenz, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, Ky. Christian was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-63 to Morehead State. The Knights haven't had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Ky. Christian struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Morehead State pulled down 19.

Wofford's victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-7. As for Ky. Christian, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Wofford against Ky. Christian in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 105-54 win. In that game, Wofford amassed a halftime lead of 48-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 46.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won all of the games they've played against Ky. Christian in the last 9 years.