Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wofford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 28-21 lead against UNCG.

Wofford came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: UNCG 7-6, Wofford 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UNCG is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

UNCG is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past VA-Lynchburg 105-50 on Saturday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-26.

UNCG was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Wofford was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past Ky. Christian, posting a 100-55 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Terriers.

UNCG's victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for Wofford, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wofford, though, as they've only drained 31% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, Wofford will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNCG in mind: they have a solid 7-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Wofford is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.