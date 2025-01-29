Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: VMI 9-12, Wofford 11-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Wofford lost to Samford on the road by a decisive 77-61 margin.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, VMI faltered in their contest on Saturday. They fell just short of UNCG by a score of 60-57. The Keydets haven't had much luck with the Spartans recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Wofford's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for VMI, with the loss, they broke their three-game winning streak and moved their record to 9-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Wofford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford was able to grind out a solid victory over VMI in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 74-62. Does Wofford have another victory up their sleeve, or will VMI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.