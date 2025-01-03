Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Wright State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Green Bay 35-20.

Wright State entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Green Bay hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Green Bay 2-13, Wright State 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Wright State came up short against Clev. State and fell 78-64.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight defeat. They took an 83-67 bruising from PFW.

Even though they lost, Green Bay was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Wright State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.

Going forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Wright State came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 88-81. Can Wright State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.