Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: PFW 13-6, Wright State 9-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Mastodons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

PFW is headed into the contest following a big victory against Detroit on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went PFW's way against Detroit as PFW made off with a 90-67 win. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season.

PFW was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Wright State's game on Sunday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Robert Morris by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Raiders have suffered since December 5, 2024.

PFW pushed their record up to 13-6 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Wright State, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

PFW came out on top in a nail-biter against Wright State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 79-77. Will PFW repeat their success, or does Wright State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State and PFW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.