Halftime Report

Colo. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against Wyoming.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Wyoming will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colo. State 10-7, Wyoming 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Colo. State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys have the home-court advantage, but the Rams are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Colo. State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering San Diego State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The contest between them and the Aztecs wasn't a total blowout, but with Colo. State falling 75-60 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their loss, Colo. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Lake, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Wyoming to recover from the 96-55 bruising that Boise State dished out on Tuesday. The Cowboys haven't had much luck with the Broncos recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Colo. State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Wyoming, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Colo. State beat Wyoming 70-62 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colo. State is a 4.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.