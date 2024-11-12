Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-2, Xavier 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.48

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will face off against the Jackson State Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, Xavier earned a 94-80 win over IUI. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Musketeers.

Xavier's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dayvion McKnight, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 17 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, McKnight also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Zach Freemantle, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Xavier was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as IUI only racked up 15.

Meanwhile, Jackson State came up short against High Point on Saturday and fell 80-71.

Xavier's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Xavier, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Xavier ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-4 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $761.23. On the other hand, Jackson State was 3-10 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

