Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Brown 8-5, Yale 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brown is preparing for their first Ivy matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Brown is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past J&W-Prov. 98-57 on Sunday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bears considering their 54-point performance the matchup before.

Brown was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as J&W-Prov. only posted five.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Yale, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road back in December of 2024. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Howard 93-65. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season.

Brown has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Yale, they pushed their record up to 7-6 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Brown has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Brown and Yale were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but Brown came up empty-handed after a 62-61 loss. Can Brown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.