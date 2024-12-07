Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: Oakland 3-4, Youngstown State 4-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Golden Grizzlies are expected to lose this one by one point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Oakland will head into Thursday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 33) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Wright State , sneaking past 66-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State earned a 72-58 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday.
Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Youngstown State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.
Oakland skirted past Youngstown State 70-67 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Youngstown State is a slight 1-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 132.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Oakland 70 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Dec 31, 2023 - Oakland 88 vs. Youngstown State 81
- Jan 27, 2023 - Youngstown State 77 vs. Oakland 73
- Jan 14, 2023 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 09, 2022 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Oakland 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Oakland 87 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. Youngstown State 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oakland 72 vs. Youngstown State 64