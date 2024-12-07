Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Oakland 3-4, Youngstown State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Golden Grizzlies are expected to lose this one by one point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Oakland will head into Thursday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 33) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Wright State , sneaking past 66-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State earned a 72-58 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday.

Oakland's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Youngstown State, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

Oakland skirted past Youngstown State 70-67 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Youngstown State is a slight 1-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.