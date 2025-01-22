Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Robert Morris 13-7, Youngstown State 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. The Penguins are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Colonials in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Youngstown State is hoping to do what Milwaukee couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Robert Morris' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Robert Morris narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Milwaukee 81-79. With that win, the Colonials brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Green Bay on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Robert Morris' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-7. As for Youngstown State, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Robert Morris came up short against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 72-58. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.