Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: Robert Morris 13-7, Youngstown State 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. The Penguins are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Colonials in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Youngstown State is hoping to do what Milwaukee couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Robert Morris' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Robert Morris narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Milwaukee 81-79. With that win, the Colonials brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Green Bay on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Robert Morris' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-7. As for Youngstown State, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.
Robert Morris came up short against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 72-58. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Youngstown State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.
- Dec 04, 2024 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Robert Morris 58
- Feb 14, 2024 - Youngstown State 87 vs. Robert Morris 77
- Dec 02, 2023 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Feb 21, 2023 - Robert Morris 83 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78