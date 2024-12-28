Howard faces Hampton on Saturday in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase doubleheader on CBS. This weekend's showdown will mark the 95th all-time matchup between the programs, with Hampton leading the series 63-31. Hampton has won 12 of the last 13 matchups at home.

Howard is coming off a close loss to Drexel in its last matchup and had won its last two games before suffering a 68-65 loss. The Bison were on a four-game losing streak before defeating Virginia-Lynchburg in blowout fashion earlier this month.

Hampton has won five of its last six games after starting the season with a 2-4 mark. The Pirates defeated Loyola Maryland in their last matchup earlier this month.

Here is everything you need to know about Howard's matchup against Hampton this weekend.

How to watch Howard vs. Hampton live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Howard vs. Hampton prediction, picks

All odds via BetMGM. Check out the latest BetMGM promo code to get in the game.

Hampton has been on a hot streak as of late. After starting the season 2-4, the Pirates have won five of their last six games. This is a rivalry Hampton has dominated historically. That should continue this weekend in the basketball version of the "Battle of the Real HU." Pick: Hampton -3.5