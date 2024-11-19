Who's Playing

Evergreen State Geoducks @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Evergreen State 0-1, Idaho 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Idaho is heading back home. They will welcome the Evergreen State Geoducks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at ICCU Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Idaho managed to keep up with BYU until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Idaho as they lost 95-71 to BYU. The Vandals were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Idaho's loss came about despite a quality game from Julius Mims, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Mims a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%).

Evergreen State kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 131-84 defeat at the hands of Portland State. The Geoducks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 65-32.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Idaho has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Evergreen State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Idaho against Evergreen State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the team secured an 88-42 win. In that match, Idaho amassed a halftime lead of 40-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

Idaho has won both of the games they've played against Evergreen State in the last 5 years.