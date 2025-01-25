Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Arizona 12-8, Idaho 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho Vandals and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Idaho took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 77-76 photo finish over N. Colorado.

Even though they won, Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as N. Colorado racked up 14.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona hadn't done well against Eastern Washington recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. N. Arizona came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 70-61.

Idaho's win bumped their record up to 9-11. As for N. Arizona, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

Idaho was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 86-76. Does Idaho have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Arizona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.