Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: UC San Diego 8-2, Idaho 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Idaho is heading back home. They will welcome the UC San Diego Tritons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at ICCU Arena. The Vandals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for Idaho, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 78-62 loss to Oregon State.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Mrus, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (54.5%).

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Oregon State racked up 21.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego entered their tilt with Cal-Baker. on Saturday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They put the hurt on the Roadrunners with a sharp 81-60 win. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season.

Idaho's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for UC San Diego, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Idaho has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against UC San Diego in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 73-70. Will Idaho repeat their success, or does UC San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Idaho won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.