Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: N. Iowa 12-8, Indiana State 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Indiana State Sycamores are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

N. Iowa took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Missouri State by a score of 79-68.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Tytan Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Anderson also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who posted 16 points plus three blocks and two steals.

Meanwhile, Indiana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of Illinois State. The game was a 40-40 toss-up at halftime, but the Sycamores couldn't quite close it out.

Indiana State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aaron Gray, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds, and Camp Wagner, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Wagner had some trouble finding his footing against Drake on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

N. Iowa has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Indiana State, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Iowa hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Indiana State, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given N. Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, Indiana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Iowa suffered a grim 94-72 defeat to Indiana State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.