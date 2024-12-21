Who's Playing

STLUCP Eutectic @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: STLUCP 0-3, Indiana State 7-4

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

The STLUCP Eutectic will take on the Indiana State Sycamores in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Hulman Center. The Eutectic might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 26 turnovers back in November.

STLUCP can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They were dealt a punishing 98-30 loss at the hands of Lindenwood. The Eutectic were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-20.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, STLUCP struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Lindenwood posted 23.

Meanwhile, Indiana State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 84-74.

Indiana State can attribute much of their success to Samage Teel, who went 10 for 13 en route to 26 points. The matchup was Teel's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.