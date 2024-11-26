Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-6, Iowa 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the SC Upstate Spartans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The timing is sure in the Hawkeyes' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spartans have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Iowa is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Utah State just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. The game marked the Hawkeyes' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the loss, Iowa had strong showings from Brock Harding, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five assists and four steals, and Owen Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Harding a new career-high in threes (three).

Meanwhile, SC Upstate found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 98-74 punch to the gut against Queens on Saturday.

Having lost for the first time this season, Iowa fell to 5-1. As for SC Upstate, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.

