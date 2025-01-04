Big 12 rivals are set for a big college basketball showdown as the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 1-0) host the No. 25 Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0) Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams enter Saturday's game on hot streaks, with Iowa State winning eight games in a row and Baylor looking to extended a four-game streak. The Cyclones notched a 79-69 win against Colorado on Monday, while the Bears defeated Utah 81-56 their last time out.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The latest Iowa State vs. Baylor odds from SportsLine consensus list the Cyclones as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5.

How to watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Iowa State vs. Baylor date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Iowa State vs. Baylor time: 2 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for Baylor vs. Iowa State

For Iowa State vs. Baylor, the model is backing the Bears to cover the spread (+8.5). The Cyclones are led by guard duo Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones, who are each averaging 16.3 points per night. They also have Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey, who are all scoring in the double digits.



However, the Bears can counter that attack with five players of their own who are scoring over 11 points per game, led by forward Norchad Omier with 16.1 points and 10.9 rebounds.

