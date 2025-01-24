We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Friday's college basketball schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Penn State Nittany Lions. Iowa is 12-7 overall and 10-2 at home, while Penn State is 13-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The two split their pair of meetings last season, with each team winning on its home court. Iowa is 10-9 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Penn State is 9-10 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are favored by 4 points in the latest Penn State vs. Iowa odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 168.5 points. Before entering any Iowa vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 season on a 199-138 betting roll (+2692) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Iowa vs. Penn State spread: Iowa -4

Iowa vs. Penn State over/under: 168.5 points

Iowa vs. Penn State money line: Iowa: -187, Penn State: +155

Iowa vs. Penn State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is headed into Friday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its third straight game on Tuesday. It fell 72-67 to Minnesota, but despite its loss, Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge. Owen Freeman, who went 10 for 14 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all, while Payton Sandfort dropped a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes potency on the offensive end is nearly unmatched as it ranks in the top 10 of the country in points per game, field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game. Freeman, the 2023-24 Big Ten Rookie of the Year, is second in the conference with 65.4% from the field and leads Iowa with 16.9 points. Sandfort, who was All-Big Ten last season, is second on the Hawkeyes with 16.5 points and has knocked down the second-most 3-pointers in the Big Ten (48). Iowa has also owned the spread recently, covering in eight of its last nine games.

Why Penn State can cover

Meanwhile, Penn State can finally bid farewell to its four-game losing streak thanks to its 80-72 victory over Rutgers on Monday. Penn State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ace Baldwin Jr., who posted 22 points plus eight assists and five steals. Yanic Konan Niederhauser was another key player, going 7 for 8 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

It was PSU's 13th win of the season as it is already approaching the 16 it had all of last year. The offense has been what's powered the Nittany Lions to a 13-6 record as the team ranks 18th in the nation with 84.2 points per game. Penn State has incredible balance, with six players averaging in double-figures, and it's a veteran group as five of those six are upperclassmen. Penn State also creates havoc on the other end of the court as it forces 16.1 turnovers per game, the 13th-most in Division I.

