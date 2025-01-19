Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, IUI looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but IUI is up 33-31 over Clev. State.

IUI came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: Clev. State 13-6, IUI 6-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, IUI came up short against Oakland and fell 72-59. The Jaguars haven't had much luck with the Golden Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Meanwhile, Clev. State had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points) and they went ahead and made it nine on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 victory over the Norse. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

IUI's loss dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

IUI came up short against Clev. State in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 67-61. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clev. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against IUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against IUI in the last 5 years.