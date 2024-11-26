The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-3) and Siena Saints (3-3) square off in the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off Palms Division third-place game on Tuesday morning. The Dolphins are coming off a narrow overtime loss against Mercer on Monday, while the Saints suffered a double-digit setback against Miami (OH). Siena has lost three straight after starting the season 3-0.

Tip-off from Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers is at 11 a.m. ET. The Dolphins are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jacksonville vs. Siena odds, and the over/under is 132.5 points.

Siena vs. Jacksonville spread: Jacksonville -7.5

Siena vs. Jacksonville over/under: 132.5 points

Siena vs. Jacksonville money line: Siena +257, Jacksonville -322

Siena vs. Jacksonville streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Jacksonville can cover

The Dolphins are coming off a one-point loss against Mercer on Monday, but several players stuffed the stat sheet in the 89-90 defeat. Robert McCray V led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Stephon Payne III recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. McRay V is averaging 16.2 points per game and knocking down 47.7% of his field goal attempts.

Payne III leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game on average. Guard Simon Wheeler is averaging 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, both of which lead the team. Prior to Monday's loss to Mercer, the Dolphins recorded a 74-64 victory over Virginia Tech on the road, proving they have what it takes to cover on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

Why Siena can cover

Siena's offense has gone cold in its three straight losses, but the Saints will take on a Jacksonville team that could have tired legs after playing in a 90-89 overtime matchup on Monday. Despite scoring 60 points or fewer in those losses, the Saints feature several playmakers on offense. Siena has three players averaging at least 12.0 points per game, led by Justice Shoats.

The junior guard is scoring 16.6 points per game and finished with 12 points in the loss against Miami (OH) on Monday. Shoats also leads the team in both assists (4.2) and steals (2.4) per game. All three of Siena's wins this season came when Shoats led the team in scoring, so the Saints will look to get him going early in this one. See which team to pick here.

