Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga is expected to step down from his role as head coach amid the Hurricanes' worst start to a season in more than three decades, according to the Miami Herald. Larranaga, 75, is less than two years removed from coaching Miami to its first-ever Final Four appearance but has the team off to a 4-8 start after a 15-17 season last year.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday where Larranaga is expected to announce his retirement, sources confirmed to CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. Assistant Bill Courtney is expected to be named interim coach, according to ESPN.

The Hurricanes lost to Mount St. Mary's in overtime last week, dooming it to a 4-18 record in their last 22 games dating back to last season. The 2023-24 season crashed and burned with 10 consecutive losses to end the season, prompting an offseason roster overhaul that seemingly only made matters worse.

Larranaga is the winningest coach in program history and in the midst of his 14th season coaching Miami, where he has accrued a 274-174 overall record. His head-coaching resume dates back to the 1980s where he first became head coach at Grambling State.

After leaving Grambling in 1997, Larranaga became the head coach at George Mason where he later famously led the Patriots to a magical Final Four run in 2006 in one of the most memorable Cinderella runs in March Madness history.

He was hired as Miami's coach in 2011 and continued his run of historic accomplishments, leading the Hurricanes to four second-round appearances, their first-ever Elite Eight appearances in 2022 and 2023, and a Final Four in 2023.

