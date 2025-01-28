Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: UCF 13-6, Kansas 14-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Kansas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Houston on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. The Jayhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Flory Bidunga, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Dajuan Harris Jr., who posted eight points in addition to 12 assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for UCF, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They put a hurting on TCU to the tune of 85-58 on Saturday. That 27 point margin sets a new team best for the Knights this season.

UCF can attribute much of their success to Keyshawn Hall, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Moustapha Thiam was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and five blocks.

UCF was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Kansas' defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for UCF, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Kansas against UCF when the teams last played on January 5th, as the team secured a 99-48 win. In that matchup, Kansas amassed a halftime lead of 44-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

Kansas and UCF both have 1 win in their last 2 games.