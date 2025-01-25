Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats
Current Records: West Virginia 13-5, Kansas State 7-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. They and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Wednesday, Kansas State couldn't handle Baylor and fell 70-62. The Wildcats were up 40-28 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Despite the loss, Kansas State had strong showings from David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins, who posted eight points in addition to nine rebounds and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored West Virginia last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-57 to Arizona State.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javon Small, who scored 14 points.
Kansas State dropped their record down to 7-11 with the defeat, which was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for West Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 13-5.
Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against West Virginia in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 94-90 victory. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will West Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.
- Feb 26, 2024 - Kansas State 94 vs. West Virginia 90
- Jan 09, 2024 - Kansas State 81 vs. West Virginia 67
- Mar 04, 2023 - West Virginia 89 vs. Kansas State 81
- Dec 31, 2022 - Kansas State 82 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 09, 2022 - West Virginia 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Feb 14, 2022 - Kansas State 78 vs. West Virginia 73
- Jan 08, 2022 - West Virginia 71 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - West Virginia 65 vs. Kansas State 43
- Jan 23, 2021 - West Virginia 69 vs. Kansas State 47
- Feb 01, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Kansas State 57