Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: West Virginia 13-5, Kansas State 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. They and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Wednesday, Kansas State couldn't handle Baylor and fell 70-62. The Wildcats were up 40-28 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the loss, Kansas State had strong showings from David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins, who posted eight points in addition to nine rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored West Virginia last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-57 to Arizona State.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javon Small, who scored 14 points.

Kansas State dropped their record down to 7-11 with the defeat, which was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for West Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 13-5.

Kansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against West Virginia in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 94-90 victory. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will West Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.