The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) will try to pass another test when they go on the road to face the Creighton Bluejays (5-3) in the 2024 Big 12-Big East Battle on Wednesday night. Kansas has already taken down a pair of top-15 teams in North Carolina and Duke, and it is coming off an 86-51 win over Furman on Saturday. Creighton lost three straight games to drop out of the top 25, but it bounced back with an 80-76 win over Notre Dame last weekend. This is the first meeting between these teams since Kansas notched a 79-72 win in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Kansas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. Creighton odds, while the over/under is 152.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Creighton vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Creighton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Kansas vs. Creighton spread: Kansas -4.5

Kansas vs. Creighton over/under: 152.5 points

Kansas vs. Creighton money line: Kansas -191, Creighton +158

Kansas vs. Creighton picks: See picks here

Kansas vs. Creighton streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has already proven itself against some elite teams this season, beating then-No. 9 North Carolina and then-No. 11 Duke. The Jayhawks also beat Michigan State in Atlanta last month to go along with four blowout wins over lower-level teams. They easily covered the spread as 21-point favorites in their 86-51 win over Furman last weekend.

KJ Adams Jr. matched his career high with 22 points in the win over the Paladins while adding six rebounds. Senior center Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas with 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Creighton has been massively overvalued so far this season, covering the spread just once in its last nine games. See which team to pick here.

Why Creighton can cover

While Kansas has picked up some impressive neutral-site wins, this will be its first true road game of the season. Creighton will have a rowdy crown on hand for its biggest home game so far, especially since it needs to erase the memory of a three-game losing streak from the end of November. The Bluejays were able to take one step forward last weekend, picking up an 80-76 win over Notre Dame.

Senior guard Jamiya Neal had 21 points and nine rebounds, knocking down 7 of 17 shots from the floor. The Bluejays are one of the few teams in the country that can handle Dickinson, as senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of the best big men in college hoops. He is averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and Creighton is 8-1 in its last nine home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Creighton vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. Creighton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Creighton vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits more than 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Creighton spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 170-123 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.