The 2024 Champions Classic takes place on Tuesday and one of the matchups features Michigan St vs. Kansas for the fifth time in Classic history. The Champions Classic, which began in 2011, features the same four programs on a neutral court each year with the matchups rotating. Kansas and Michigan State have split their four meetings in the Champions Classic with Kansas winning most recently, 87-74, in 2021. Kansas enters the Champions Classic as the No. 1 team in the nation for the third time since 2018 and the Jayhawks defeated the Spartans, 92-87, in 2018.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Kansas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points is 150.5, according to SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Kansas. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Kansas vs. Michigan State game:

Kansas vs. Michigan State spread: Kansas -6.5

Kansas vs. Michigan State over/under: 150.5 points

Kansas vs. Michigan State money line: Kansas -258, Michigan State +210

Kansas vs. Michigan State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans enter 2-0 with dominant victories over Monmouth and Niagara. Kansas is certainly a step up from their first two contests, but they are no strangers to playing elite competition. Michigan State had two victories in eight top-10 matchups last season. Four of those six losses came by six points or fewer, so despite Michigan State being unranked the majority of the year, the Spartans still played close with the top competition in the nation.

Michigan State had the No. 3 recruiting class in the Big Ten, highlighted by the guard duo of Jase Richardson and Kur Teng. Richardson is third on the team in scoring over the first two games at 11 points per game with Jaden Akins (16.5 ppg) and Jaxon Kohler (12.5 ppg) leading the way as experienced Michigan State players. Akins, a senior in his fourth year at Michigan State, started all 35 games last year and averaged 10.4 ppg as he'll be an impact player on Tuesday and throughout the season.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks proved why they were the preseason No. 1 team with a 92-89 win over North Carolina on Friday. The Jayhawks had a 15-point advantage at halftime and despite the Tar Heels rallying back to take the lead late in the second half, Kansas remained composed and scored the game's final five points to exit with a 92-89 victory. Hunter Dickinson scored Kansas' final three points, making a layup with 1:17 left to break a tie at 89 then sinking a free throw with 12 seconds left.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 center who was an All-Big 12 selection and second-team All-American last year, had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Dickinson is one of the star returners on a Kansas team that added six players in the transfer portal, including four four-star players, according to rankings from 247Sports.com. Bill Self enters his 22nd season at Kansas and has won more than 80% of his games at the university, including going 8-5 in the Champions Classic.

How to make Kansas vs. Michigan State picks

