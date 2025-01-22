A Big 12 showdown features the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks (13-4) going on the road to play the TCU Horned Frogs (10-7) on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks were able to bounce back into the win column last time out, defeating Kansas State 84-74 on Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown. Likewise, the Horned Frogs defeated Baylor 74-71.

Tipoff from the Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena is at 7 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. TCU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Kansas vs. TCU picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kansas vs. TCU and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kansas vs. TCU:

Kansas vs. TCU spread: Jayhawks -6.5

Kansas vs. TCU over/under: 136.5 points

Kansas vs. TCU money line: Jayhawks -286, Horned Frogs +230

Why Kansas can cover

Center Hunter Dickinson is a lengthy playmaker in the frontcourt with a soft touch in the lane. Dickinson is 11th in the nation in rebounds (10.2) and averages a team-high 15.8 points per game. He has nine double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Dickinson had 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Zeke Mayo is an athletic shot-creator in the backcourt. Mayo averages 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists per game. He's totaled 20-plus points in five of his last eight games. In the Jan. 18 win over Kansas State, Mayo had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Why TCU can cover

Senior guard Noah Reynolds is a three-level scorer. Reynolds averages 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The Illinois native has finished with at least 15 points in five of his last seven games. On Jan. 11 versus BYU, Reynolds had 21 points, three assists and went 3-of-6 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Vasean Allette is another weapon in the backcourt. He averages 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. On Jan. 15 against Houston, Allette had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

How to make Kansas vs. TCU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 143 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Kansas vs. TCU, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?