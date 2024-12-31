The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (9-2) will host the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) in each team's Big 12 opener on Tuesday. Kansas enters off an 87-53 victory over Brown on Dec. 22. West Virginia enters off a 67-46 win over Mercyhurst on Dec. 22 as both teams scheduled softer non-conference opponents before their first Big 12 battle. The teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each time, but Kansas is 6-1 over their last seven head-to-head matchups.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks are favored by 12.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. West Virginia spread: Kansas -12.5

Kansas vs. West Virginia over/under: 142.5 points

Kansas vs. West Virginia money line: Kansas -877, West Virginia +586

WV: The Mountaineers are 2-1 ATS over their last three games as the underdog

Kan: The Jayhawks are 3-0 ATS at home over their last three games

Why West Virginia can cover

The Mountaineers enter on a five-game winning streak, which began with an 83-76 victory over No. 24 Arizona on Nov. 29 in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. West Virginia has won each of its four games since by double digits, winning by an average of 22.8 points and covering the spread in three of the five victories. West Virginia nearly upset Kansas on the road last season before losing, 76-74.

Senior guard Javon Small is averaging 19.7 points per game this season, including 19 points and seven assists in his last game. Small had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists the game before. West Virginia has the No. 24 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 63.8 ppg while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting from the field, which ranks eighth in the country.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks are 7-0 at home this season and they are 43-3 in Allen Fieldhouse since the start of the 2021-22 college basketball season. They've been one of the most dominant home teams in the nation throughout the last decade as Kansas hasn't lost multiple home games in one year since the 2017-18 season. Head coach Bill Self is 612-145 for an .808 win percentage over his 22-year career at Kansas, including a win percentage better than 90% at home.

Fifth-year senior center Hunter Dickinson is averaging 15.5 points and 10.3 rebounds this season with senior guard Zeke Mayo adding 13.5 ppg in a balanced Kansas offense with four players averaging at least 9.5 points per game this season. Kansas is 16th in shooting percentage (49.8%) as one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. Given their home dominance over this year and over recent seasons, the Jayhawks could open their home conference season with another one-sided victory.

