Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Mercyhurst 6-6, Kent State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

What to Know

The Mercyhurst Lakers and the Kent State Golden Flashes will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

On Tuesday, Mercyhurst was fully in charge, breezing past Penn State Altoona 77-51.

Meanwhile, on FridayPortland kept up with Kent State until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Kent State put the hurt on Portland with a sharp 76-57 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Flashes.

Kent State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was VonCameron Davis, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Jamal Sumlin, who earned ten points plus five rebounds.

The win got Mercyhurst back to even at 6-6. As for Kent State, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.