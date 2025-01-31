One of the most anticipated games of the 2024-25 season will take place Saturday when John Calipari returns to Rupp Arena to coach Arkansas against No. 12 Kentucky. This will mark the lone scheduled meeting between the programs this season.

Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas this offseason after 15 years with the Wildcats. The Razorbacks are off to a 1-6 start in SEC play in Calipari's first season at the helm, with the lone win against Georgia.

Under first-year coach Mark Pope, Kentucky is off to a 4-3 start in conference play. The Wildcats are coming off a road win over No. 8 Tennessee behind a team-high 18 points from Koby Brea.

Here is everything you need to know about Calipari's return to Kentucky this weekend.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Ky.

TV: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

This game should be one of the most entertaining of the season. Arkansas is off to a lackluster start in SEC play, but a road victory over the Wildcats would give Calipari a cornerstone win in Year 1. Arkansas will keep this game close, but Kentucky will come out on top. Pick: Arkansas +11.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter UK -11.5 Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Arkansas Arkansas Kentucky Arkansas S/U Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky

