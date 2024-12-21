The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) look to get back in the win column in the Big Apple as part of the CBS Sports Classic, but they must get past the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4) in a college basketball showdown on Saturday on Paramount+. The Wildcats are dominating the competition and are leading the nation with 91.3 points per game, and they are looking for their first win at Madison Square Garden since 2019. Mark Pope's team will be tested by a Buckeyes team that is 1-2 against SEC teams so far this season but have the tools to turn Saturday's game into an upset.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The latest Kentucky vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which you can get free for the first week when you sign up here.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Big Ten on CBS, the NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all plus your first week free when you sign up here.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Ohio State date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Kentucky vs. Ohio State time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Kentucky vs. Ohio State live stream: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

College basketball picks for Ohio State vs. Kentucky

Before tuning into the Kentucky vs. Ohio State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For Kentucky vs. Ohio State, the model is backing the Buckeyes to cover the spread as 8.5-point underdogs. Ohio State's record also doesn't show how good they have been against the spread this season. The Buckeyes are 7-4-0 ATS in 2024 and have covered in two of their last three games.



The Buckeyes are allowing just 69.1 points per game, and they are holding opponents to 38.5% shooting from inside the arc. Forward Devin Royal is adding to the Buckeyes' cause by leading the way with 7.9 rebounds per game. That effort can help neutralize the attack of Otega Oweh and Amari Williams, who are putting up double digits on a regular basis for Kentucky.

Despite their recent struggles, Ohio State actually ranks eighth in the nation with a 40.6% shooting percentage from three-point range. This gives the Buckeyes a chance at keeping this game close, which is part of the reason why the model has them covering in almost 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.