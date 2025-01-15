Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Davidson 12-4, La Salle 9-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Davidson is 8-2 against La Salle since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Davidson earned a 74-64 victory over Fordham. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Kochera out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Kochera's performance made up for a slower match against Duquesne last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but La Salle ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted by St. Bona. 83-82 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Deuce Jones with but a second left in the third quarter. La Salle's victory was all the more impressive since the Bonnies were averaging only 63.06 points allowed on the season.

La Salle's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Demetrius Lilley, who posted 16 points plus eight rebounds. Lilley is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Jones was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

Davidson pushed their record up to 12-4 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home. As for La Salle, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Davidson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Davidson strolled past La Salle in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 71-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Davidson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Davidson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.