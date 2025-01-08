Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 9-5, La Salle 8-6

La Salle will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, La Salle came up short against Dayton and fell 84-70. The Explorers haven't had much luck with the Flyers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Daeshon Shepherd, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Corey McKeithan, who earned 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 84-65 loss at the hands of VCU. The contest marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Loyola Chi. had strong showings from Des Watson, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points, and Jalen DeLoach, who had eight points in addition to eight rebounds. Watson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

La Salle's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for Loyola Chi., their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle came up short against Loyola Chi. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 64-54. Will La Salle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Loyola Chi. is a slight 2-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Loyola Chi. has won both of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 2 years.