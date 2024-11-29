Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: LIU 3-4, Lafayette 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will face off against the LIU Sharks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Lafayette is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Rosemont, posting a 91-45 victory.

Lafayette smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, LIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 87-65 punch to the gut against Winthrop on Monday.

Lafayette's win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for LIU, they now have a losing record at 3-4.