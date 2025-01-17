Halftime Report

UC San Diego is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LBSU 38-23.

UC San Diego came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC San Diego 14-3, LBSU 7-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walter Pyramid. The Tritons are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

UC San Diego is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Irvine just ended the team's 12-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 60-52 to the Anteaters. The Tritons were red-hot offensively headed into the match (they scored no less than 82 points in the three games prior) but the Anteaters' defense proved too tough.

Meanwhile, LBSU beat UC Davis 84-73 on Saturday.

UC San Diego's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-3. As for LBSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. Those brave souls putting their money on LBSU against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to UC San Diego's 11-4.

UC San Diego came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 85-76. Can UC San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 15-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UC San Diego.