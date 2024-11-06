Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: CSNorthridge 0-1, Le Moyne 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors are taking a road trip to face off against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ted Grant Court. The Matadors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Monday.

CSNorthridge can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They took a 70-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Bona.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to Syracuse 86-82.

CSNorthridge came up short against Le Moyne when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 80-70. Can CSNorthridge avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.