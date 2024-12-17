Who's Playing

St. Andrews Knights @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: St. Andrews 0-3, Liberty 10-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the St. Andrews Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liberty Arena. One thing working in the Flames' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

On Saturday, Liberty earned an 83-74 victory over North Carolina A&T.

Owen Aquino was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Zach Cleveland, who scored 12 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Carolina A&T only posted 12.

Meanwhile, St. Andrews' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 120-64 bruising that UNC-Ash. dished out last Saturday. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 64-28.

Liberty's win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-1. As for St. Andrews, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Liberty has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Andrews struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Liberty against St. Andrews in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 99-26 victory. In that match, Liberty amassed a halftime lead of 52-14, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.