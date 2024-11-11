Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Life-Pacific Warriors

Current Records: San Jose State 0-3, Life-Pacific 0-6

What to Know

Life-Pacific is 0-3 against San Jose State since December of 2015 but things could change on Monday. Both will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Life-Pacific is headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game dating back to last season on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by Pacific on the road and fell 94-41. The Warriors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-17.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Life-Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Pacific racked up 20.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell 80-69 to Hawaii.

San Jose State's loss came about despite a quality game from Donavan Yap, who posted 16 points along with three steals. Yap's performance made up for a slower match against Pacific on Friday.

Life-Pacific's defeat dropped their record down to 0-6. As for San Jose State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Things could have been worse for Life-Pacific, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took an 89-72 loss to San Jose State in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Can Life-Pacific avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Jose State has won all of the games they've played against Life-Pacific in the last 9 years.