Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-4, Lipscomb 5-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

SE Missouri State took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put the hurt on Kansas City with a sharp 80-59 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-21.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb entered their tilt with Chattanooga on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 win over the Mocs.

SE Missouri State's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Lipscomb, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

SE Missouri State came up short against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 80-74. Can SE Missouri State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb and SE Missouri State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.